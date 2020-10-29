Fawad Khan faces FBR inquiry

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched an investigation against actor Fawad Khan regarding tax on foreign income.

According to reports, FBR has requested to obtain the details of the actor’s five-year travel record from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The Humsafar star's foreign earnings has been recorded to be one crore and 17 lac dollars in 2019.

Khan's income for the year 2017 is being audited by the FBR and information regarding Khan's assets is also under watch.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani actor has denied receiving any notice from the FBR.

