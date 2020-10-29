Fawad Khan faces FBR inquiry

03:40 PM | 29 Oct, 2020
Fawad Khan faces FBR inquiry
Share

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched an investigation against actor Fawad Khan regarding tax on foreign income.

According to reports, FBR has requested to obtain the details of the actor’s five-year travel record from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The Humsafar star's foreign earnings has been recorded to be one crore and 17 lac dollars in 2019.

Khan's income for the year 2017 is being audited by the FBR and information regarding Khan's assets is also under watch.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani actor has denied receiving any notice from the FBR. 

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Stone dairy with an Emirati comic flavor Bin ...
10:44 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir arrives in Pakistan, ...
09:45 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
James Bond star Sean Connery dies at 90
06:37 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
Asim Azhar recites naat on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal
03:34 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
Sana Javed exposes fake Twitter account
01:04 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
Harvey Weinstein sued by Miriam Haley for sexual ...
12:29 PM | 31 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Stone dairy with an Emirati comic flavor Bin Swelah
10:44 PM | 31 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr