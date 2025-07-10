Humaira Asghar’s last phone activity traced to October 2024, say police

KARACHI – Karachi police have completed the forensic examination of the mobile phone belonging to actress Humaira Asghar, whose decomposed body was recently found in a flat in DHA Phase 6.

DIG South Asad Raza revealed that Humaira’s phone was last active in October 2024. According to her Call Detail Record (CDR), the final messages on her phone date back to the same month, with the last message sent by an online taxi driver.

Additionally, an overview of the actress’s social media activity shows she had been inactive for the past nine months. Her last Facebook post was on September 11, 2024, and the final Instagram post was on September 30, 2024.

Humaira Asghar’s body was discovered on July 8 in a flat located in Ittehad Commercial, DHA, after a court bailiff broke down the door due to non-payment of rent. The flat’s owner had approached the court, and the actress’s lifeless body was recovered when no one responded from inside the premises.

Originally from Lahore, Humaira had been residing in Karachi, having rented the flat since 2018. Police confirmed she had stopped paying rent in 2024, prompting the legal proceedings by the landlord.

Investigations into various aspects of the case are still underway, and her body has been shifted to the morgue.

In the initial post-mortem report, Karachi Police Surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed stated that the body was in an advanced stage of decomposition, suggesting that the actress likely passed away around a month ago.