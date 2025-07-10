UAE’s Air Arabia granted approval to expand flight operations in Pakistan

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates-based airline, Air Arabia, has been granted permission to expand its flight operations in Pakistan.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Air Arabia has been authorized to operate seven weekly flights to Sialkot International Airport, with flight operations officially starting from July 17, 2025.

A CAA spokesperson stated that the airline has also received approval to operate five weekly flights each to Multan and Faisalabad. The permissions were granted following formal approval from the Government of Pakistan.