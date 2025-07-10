Governor Tessori offers to cover Humaira Asghar’s funeral and burial expenses

KARACHI – Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has announced that he will bear the full cost of actress Humaira Asghar’s funeral and burial, following the recovery of her body from a flat in DHA Phase 6, Karachi.

Governor Tessori stated, “She was not without family — I consider her my sister. I will personally cover all funeral and burial expenses.”

He further said, “Just like any other citizen of Sindh, I am also a brother to Humaira Asghar Ali. If her relatives do not wish to participate in the funeral arrangements, I am fully prepared to take responsibility and cover all costs myself.”

Governor Tessori added that Humaira Asghar’s funeral prayers will be held at the Governor House, and an imam has been instructed accordingly. He also directed his team to make all arrangements for the funeral and burial.

Emphasizing the value of dignity and respect for women, he remarked, “We know how to honor our mothers, sisters, and daughters. It is deeply concerning for our society when no one steps forward to bury a young woman.”