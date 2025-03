KARACHI – A mild earthquake struck Karachi and several other parts of Sindh on Monday, prompting fear and panic among residents.

The tremors were felt in the provincial capital of Sindh and other parts.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the quake measured 4.7 on the Richter scale. It struck at 4:28pm local time with a depth of 19 kilometres.

The epicentre was located in 73 kilometer of north of Karachi.