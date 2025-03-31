Celebrities extend warm Eid wishes to fans

Stars from showbiz, fashion, and music shared heartfelt Eid greetings, spreading love and joy among their fans.

Many celebrities posted festive pictures with their families and children, emphasizing the spirit of Eid and encouraging fans to remember the less fortunate.

Popular names like Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Kubra Khan, Javeria Saud, Sonya Hussyn, Ushna Shah, Areeba Habib, Hiba Bukhari, Humayun Saeed, Fahad Mustafa, Ahmed Ali Butt, Saba Faisal, Saadia Imam, Nadia Khan, Momal Sheikh, Farhan Saeed, and Sheheryar Munawar delighted fans with their Eid posts and Insta stories.

Actresses stunned in elegant outfits, while some celebrities began spreading Eid cheer as early as Chaand Raat.