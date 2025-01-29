GHQ case: Court imposes entry ban on Mashal Yousafzai

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has imposed a ban on Mashal Yousafzai’s entry into the court premises after deeming her response to a show-cause notice unsatisfactory. Mashal Yousafzai, the spokesperson for former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, had submitted a power of attorney in the GHQ case despite her lawyer’s license being revoked.

The court hearing the case at Adiala Jail, presided over by Judge Amjad Ali Shah, addressed Mashal Yousafzai’s response to the show-cause notice issued to her. Despite submitting the response, the court found it unsatisfactory, leading to the decision to restrict her from entering the courtroom until further notice.

In addition to the entry ban, the court referred the matter of Mashal Yousafzai’s revoked legal license to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar, advising them to take appropriate action. The court also decided to suspend her right to appear in the court until the Bar issues its ruling on the matter.

It is important to note that the Chairman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar and two members had appeared in court regarding the case. Despite her law license being revoked, Mashal Yousafzai had continued to represent in the GHQ case by submitting a power of attorney, which led to the court issuing a show-cause notice.

This development highlights ongoing legal challenges surrounding Mashal Yousafzai’s role in the high-profile case and raises questions about her professional credentials following the suspension of her license.