Punjab's interim CM announces 26,000 interest-free electric motorbikes, rickshaws for public

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi unveiled a groundbreaking initiative, announcing the distribution of 26,000 electric motorbikes and rickshaws to the public on interest-free basis – a groundbreaking milestone in Pakistan’s history.
The announcement took place at a special function organized by the Punjab Transport Department at a local hotel on Tuesday, where the chief minister also inaugurated the Qingqi Rickshaw Registration Program across Punjab.
CM Naqvi presented the first license for electric rickshaw manufacturing to the CEO of Sazgar Company, marking the formal commencement of the electric rickshaw industry in Punjab.
At the event, he disclosed plans to provide 10,000 electric bikes to students, facilitated by the Bank of Punjab, while another 10,000 electric rickshaws would be supported by Punjab Bank. Notably, 2,000 electric three-wheeler bikes would be granted to special individuals free of interest.
Emphasising environmental concerns, Mohsin Naqvi declared a ban on government-level purchases of petrol-powered motorcycles across Punjab.
He also announced the initiation of the Qingqi Rickshaw Body Standers Program, highlighting the relentless efforts of the transport department in registering Qingqi rickshaws – a task previously deemed impossible.
Addressing pollution issues in Lahore, the CM stressed the need for collective action. He commended Punjab Bank for its support in the Interest-Free Electric Bikes and Electric Rickshaw Programme, particularly applauding the decision to provide interest free electric bikes to students.
In a bid to encourage the shift to electric vehicles, the chief minister emphasized the high quality of electric rickshaws and their role in combating pollution. Plans include providing 10,000 electric rickshaws free of interest and allocating 2,000 three-wheeler bikes to special individuals. Civil secretariat employees, government and private sector women, and government employees would also receive 2,000 electric bikes each, all on a free-of-interest basis.
Anticipating a positive transformation in the environment and industry, Mohsin Naqvi expressed hope for an all-electric vehicle landscape in Pakistan’s future.
Pakistani rupee witnessed marginal losses against US dollar in the open market.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.
Euro moves down to 308 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 74.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.9
|283.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.75
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.99
|756.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.05
|36.4
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.13
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|912.77
|921.77
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.53
|61.13
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.76
|177.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.33
|27.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.38
|739.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.37
|78.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.42
|333.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.2
|8.35
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw downward trend amid losses in the international billion market.
On Tuesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs216,100, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs185,271.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,200, 21 karat rate at Rs192,060 and 18k gold rate hovers at Rs164,625 for each tola.
Globally, the precious yellow metal moved down by $10 and reached $2,034.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
