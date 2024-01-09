Search

Pakistan

Punjab's interim CM announces 26,000 interest-free electric motorbikes, rickshaws for public

Web Desk
09:20 PM | 9 Jan, 2024
Punjab's interim CM announces 26,000 interest-free electric motorbikes, rickshaws for public
Source: Radio Pakistan

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi unveiled a groundbreaking initiative, announcing the distribution of 26,000 electric motorbikes and rickshaws to the public on interest-free basis – a groundbreaking milestone in Pakistan’s history.

The announcement took place at a special function organized by the Punjab Transport Department at a local hotel on Tuesday, where the chief minister also inaugurated the Qingqi Rickshaw Registration Program across Punjab.

CM Naqvi presented the first license for electric rickshaw manufacturing to the CEO of Sazgar Company, marking the formal commencement of the electric rickshaw industry in Punjab.

At the event, he disclosed plans to provide 10,000 electric bikes to students, facilitated by the Bank of Punjab, while another 10,000 electric rickshaws would be supported by Punjab Bank. Notably, 2,000 electric three-wheeler bikes would be granted to special individuals free of interest.

Emphasising environmental concerns, Mohsin Naqvi declared a ban on government-level purchases of petrol-powered motorcycles across Punjab.

He also announced the initiation of the Qingqi Rickshaw Body Standers Program, highlighting the relentless efforts of the transport department in registering Qingqi rickshaws – a task previously deemed impossible.

Addressing pollution issues in Lahore, the CM stressed the need for collective action. He commended Punjab Bank for its support in the Interest-Free Electric Bikes and Electric Rickshaw Programme, particularly applauding the decision to provide interest free electric bikes to students.

In a bid to encourage the shift to electric vehicles, the chief minister emphasized the high quality of electric rickshaws and their role in combating pollution. Plans include providing 10,000 electric rickshaws free of interest and allocating 2,000 three-wheeler bikes to special individuals. Civil secretariat employees, government and private sector women, and government employees would also receive 2,000 electric bikes each, all on a free-of-interest basis.

Anticipating a positive transformation in the environment and industry, Mohsin Naqvi expressed hope for an all-electric vehicle landscape in Pakistan’s future.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

07:19 PM | 9 Jan, 2024

Pakistan returns 21,000 Hajj quotas to Saudi Arabia

06:54 PM | 9 Jan, 2024

Schools reopen after winter vacations with new timings in Punjab ...

06:24 PM | 9 Jan, 2024

KP introduces hassle-free online domicile system

10:42 AM | 9 Jan, 2024

Punjab Winter Vacations latest update here

09:22 PM | 8 Jan, 2024

All Punjab Board Matric Class Date Sheet 2024 announced

04:23 PM | 8 Jan, 2024

Punjab says no to extension in winter vacation, changes school timings

Pakistan

01:12 PM | 8 Jan, 2024

Peshawar Weather Update: Rain, snowfall to lash parts of KP today as ...

03:14 PM | 7 Jan, 2024

Islamabad Weather Update: Thick fog envelops capital as mercury dips

04:05 PM | 7 Jan, 2024

Pakistan set to start offering iPhones to freelancers through easy ...

05:52 PM | 7 Jan, 2024

Social media 'down across Pakistan' again ahead of PTI's telethon

10:49 AM | 8 Jan, 2024

Lahore Weather Update: Rain likely in Punjab, Potohar region as cold ...

11:19 AM | 9 Jan, 2024

Islamabad Weather Update: Pakistan's capital shivers as temperature ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:30 PM | 9 Jan, 2024

Which TV channel will broadcast PSL 9 matches?

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 9 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 9th January 2024

Forex

Rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal; check Jan 9 forex rates

Pakistani rupee witnessed marginal losses against US dollar in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.

Euro moves down to 308 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 74.75.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan – 9 Jan 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.9 283.65
Euro EUR 308 310.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 361
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 189.5 191.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.99 756.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 41.3 41.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.05 36.4
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.13
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 912.77 921.77
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.53 61.13
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.76 177.76
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.33 27.63
Omani Riyal OMR 731.38 739.38
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.37 78.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 331.42 333.92
Thai Bhat THB 8.2 8.35

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates dip in Pakistan - Check today gold prices in Pakistan - 9 Jan 2024

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw downward trend amid losses in the international billion market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 9 January 2024

On Tuesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs216,100, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs185,271.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,200, 21 karat rate at Rs192,060 and 18k gold rate hovers at Rs164,625 for each tola.

Globally, the precious yellow metal moved down by $10 and reached $2,034.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: