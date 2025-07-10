Isuzu D-Max price jumps by up to Rs4Lac in Pakistan after NEV Levy

KARACHI – Prices of almost all four-wheelers are on the rise in Pakistan after the newly implemented New Excise Value (NEV) taxes under Budget 2025–26, with prices going up to one million.

Amid soaring prices, Gandhara Industries jumped on bandwagon to newly implemented New Excise Value (NEV) Levy under the federal budget for 2025–26. After latest revision of rates, the Isuzu D-Max price goes up by Rs415,000, as company pushes these vehicles further out of reach for many consumers.

Isuzu D-Max New Prices 2025

Model Price Isuzu D-Max Xterrain 3.0L 13,390,000 Isuzu D-Max AutoPlus 1.9L 10,790,000

The surge follows similar moves by Suzuki, Honda, Kia, Hyundai, and Changan, who have adjusted prices upward in recent weeks. Manufacturers cite the NEV Levy, depreciating rupee, and rising import and freight charges as key reasons behind the hikes.

Industry analysts warn that repeated price increases particularly on 4x4s like D-Max could further weaken consumer confidence in a market already plagued by slow sales. Consumers and automakers are both looking at government to revisit recent tax policies to prevent further erosion of affordability for average Pakistani buyers.