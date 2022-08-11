Saba Qamar amuses fans with new video
Lollywood diva Saba Qamar rose to the pinnacle of fame with her blockbuster dramas and now she is winning hearts in the world of glitz and glam with her ultra-glam style and stylish looks.
Needless to say, the Hindi Medium actor is a talent powerhouse but also has a bubbly persona and continues mingling with his co-stars.
A BTS video of the Ghabrana Nahi Hai star went viral and nevertheless, the fun video is brightening up our feed. Here is the video:
On the work front, Saba Qamar has gained widespread applause after her impeccable acting in the films Ghabrana Nahi Hai and Kamli. She was also praised for her current drama Fraud.
