Pakistan Navy saves crew members of sinking Indian vessel near Gwadar

KARACHI – Despite the sharp plunge in India-Pakistan relations, Pakistan Navy saved nine crew members of an Indian vessel after it drowned in the Arabian Sea near Gwadar.

A statement issued by Director-General Public Relations Navy, Pakistan Maritime Information Centre received a distress call on August 9 as an Indian sailing vessel Jamna Sagar sunk with 10 crew members onboard.

Following the call, Pakistan naval forces responded and the merchant ship "MT KRUIBEKE" provided necessary assistance to the stranded crew of the drowning sailing vessel.

Navy spokesperson said the merchant ship eventually recovered nine crew members and continued voyage to its next port Dubai and onward disembarked the crew.

Pakistan Navy Ship, along with two helicopters, also rushed to the area and located the dead body of one crew member who was earlier missing at the time of the drowning of sailing vessel.

The incident is not the first of its kind as previously twelve Indian fishermen aboard the ST Mars boat were rescued by the Pakistani Navy. In addition to protecting the borders, Pakistan Navy has always been at the forefront of relief and rescue operations.