‘Adopt a village’: Hadiqa Kiani steps up efforts to rebuild houses in flood-hit regions
Web Desk
11:04 PM | 14 Sep, 2022
Source: Hadiqa Kiani/Harjit Sajjan
KARACHI – Worst flooding after the monstrous monsoon has prompted a large relief effort in Pakistan. Among the volunteers is famous Pakistani singer and philanthropist Hadiqa Kiani, who is on a mission to extend all possible support amid the flood fighting mission.

The singer started a campaign, "Vaseela", as millions of homes are underwater while people are surviving with little or no food and shelter. Continuous rains that began in mid-June devastated much of the country, killing more than 1,400 people.

In a recent social media post, the Kamli singer called on her followers and masses to do their part and contribute to the noble cause. Hadiqa mentioned she is planning to visit remote regions of Punjab and Sindh and encouraged people to adopt a village as well.

The former UNDP ambassador revealed that she has taken it upon herself to rebuild the villages of Rabbi, Chattar, and Tamboo in sparsely populated Balochistan.

In the clip, she could be seen visiting the area while she commended the brave residents amid the catastrophic times.

Hadiqa started "Vaseela" campaign to extend all possible support to the people devastated by the floods. The singer made headlines as she went above and beyond to collect donations for flood-affected people.

The actor has won numerous awards locally and internationally and was appointed United Nations Development Programme Goodwill Ambassador, making her the first woman in Pakistan to become a goodwill ambassador to the United Nations.

