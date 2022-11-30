Sigh of relief for Karachiites as NEPRA cuts power tariff by Rs2.14 per unit

KARACHI – Power consumers in the country’s financial capital are going to have a sigh of relief as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has slashed the tariff by Rs2.14 per unit.

The national power regulator earlier today announced to cut the power tariff by Rs2.15 per unit on account of fuel cost adjustments (FCAs) for the month of October.

The relief comes after K-Electric sought a price cut in two applications.

It was revealed that power generated by K-Electric, the main provider of electric power to over 20 million people, using its resources cost Rs32.96 per unit while the price of electricity purchased from the Central Power Purchasing Agency was Rs12.1 per unit.

The reduction in power tariff will bring a relief of Rs3.59 billion to consumers of the country’s largest city.

NEPRA also maintained that the reduction will not apply to lifeline consumers.