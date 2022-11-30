Sigh of relief for Karachiites as NEPRA cuts power tariff by Rs2.14 per unit
Web Desk
02:32 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
Sigh of relief for Karachiites as NEPRA cuts power tariff by Rs2.14 per unit
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI – Power consumers in the country’s financial capital are going to have a sigh of relief as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has slashed the tariff by Rs2.14 per unit.

The national power regulator earlier today announced to cut the power tariff by Rs2.15 per unit on account of fuel cost adjustments (FCAs) for the month of October.

The relief comes after K-Electric sought a price cut in two applications.

It was revealed that power generated by K-Electric, the main provider of electric power to over 20 million people, using its resources cost Rs32.96 per unit while the price of electricity purchased from the Central Power Purchasing Agency was Rs12.1 per unit.

The reduction in power tariff will bring a relief of Rs3.59 billion to consumers of the country’s largest city.

Another ‘shock’ for power consumers as NEPRA ... 03:58 PM | 26 Oct, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has notified another increase in electricity tariff ...

NEPRA also maintained that the reduction will not apply to lifeline consumers.

More From This Category
Imran Khan congratulates new top military brass, ...
02:05 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
One-way traffic violators to face criminal cases ...
11:23 AM | 30 Nov, 2022
Internet services restored after disruption in ...
10:56 AM | 30 Nov, 2022
Three martyred as suicide bomber targets FC truck ...
10:32 AM | 30 Nov, 2022
What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan ...
10:17 AM | 30 Nov, 2022
Azam Nazeer Tarar assumes charge as law minister ...
09:44 AM | 30 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zoya Nasir trolled for wearing revealing dress
12:05 PM | 30 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr