Discovering Dubai: Check best tourism places to explore this summer

Dubai boasts itself not only as a second home for Pakistanis but presents itself as an attractive hotspot in the world in terms of tourism and entertainment. Apart from having the tallest building in the world named Burj Khalifa, there are many other places of entertainment in the city that can make your visit more enjoyable.

Generally, tourists are confused about pick and choosing in terms of the places to visit in the city within a limited duration; however, we are here to solve this riddle for you to present you with amazing places that will not only help you enjoy but discover a new world.

Located on the third floor of the Dubai Mall, the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo is the most popular and attractive spot in the city entertaining kids and adults alike.

The Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo is home to 140 species of marine life that offers spectacular view to visitors to experience the underwater world with their own eyes. The aquarium offers visitors a unique opportunity to take a walk down a 48 meter long tunnel where 'Sand Tiger Sharks' and ‘Stingrays’ are seen swimming above and around. The gigantic 10 million-liter tank houses over 400 sharks and stingrays, including sand tiger sharks, giant groupers, and many other marine species.

Dubai Mall itself is the world’s biggest shopping mall with over 1200 outlets setting it apart from any other shopping arena in the world. Another feather in the cap of Dubai Mall is that the place recorded the highest ever footfall in the past.

There are more than 200 food and beverage outlets in Dubai Mall, with multiple varieties of international and local cuisines. Apart from fast food, the food court also has many fine restaurants and cafes serving the needs of tourists from different cultures.

Chaos Karts is a new entertainment destination that offers the ultimate 'Go Karting' experience where visitors can experience traditional gaming embedded with hi-tech visuals and sound effects to virtually roam around the streets of Dubai.

Chaos Karts is located in 'Al Quoz' where everyone aged above 9 can enjoy and experience the thrill. In Chaos Karts,visitors have to wear a helmet and ride in a kart that connects them with reality through state-of-the-art technology and they can live the experience of racing a kart at high speed on the streets of Dubai.

High Quality Karts: Chaos Karts feature standardized high quality circuits equipped with digital projections and augmented reality, providing a fulfilling and unique experience.

Different Tracks: Visitors have the option to choose from two different tracks which last about 20 minutes; one of them is an Arabian desert adventure while the other is an extraordinary race on the Cosmos course.

Latest Technology: Chaos Karts utilize the latest visual and audio technology to provide the visitors with an authentic and exciting experience.

Wild Wadi Water Park is a great spot to relax round the year due to Dubai's hot weather. One of the best water parks in the world, Wild Wadi is an 'Arabian Aqua’ experience, located in Jumeirah right next to the famous Burj Al Arab.

Array of exciting slides: The iconic water park has a large collection of different types of slides, including some super-fast and high adrenaline pumping rides as well as amusing and relaxing slides for kids and families.

JW Wisp: This is one of the park's most popular rides, a large waterslide where you slide down the surface of the water at super-fast speed.

Breakers Bay: The water park also has the famous Breakers Bay, the largest wave pool in the Middle East, where artificial waves are generated for a thrilling swimming experience.

Tales of Juha: The theme of the park is based on the famous Arabian folklorecharacterJuha, and every corner of the facility reflects the same character and the story.

Family Fun: There are specially designed areas for children in the park, where they can play in a safe environment and enjoy a variety of water-related fun-filled activities.

Comfort of the Environment: There are cabins and relaxation areas at various places in the park, where one can relax and enjoy the pleasant atmosphere.

The Museum of the Future is a modern and unique museum in Dubai that showcases the technology and innovations of the future.

Tucked on the Sheikh Zayed Road close to BurjKhalifa, the museum’s unique architectural design and technology and innovations showcased within it have made it famous worldwide. Harnessing science and technology, the museum portrays what the future would look like. Here you can see and experiment with the technology of the future to ‘see the unseen’.

The ‘Museum of the Future’is designed in the shape of a large oval-shaped building with Arabic calligraphy on the outside. The building is made of steel and glass and is about 77 meters high. Visitors to the museum can have different experiences besides the liberty to participate in various activities. These activities are both educational and fun, such as virtual reality experiences and interactive displays.

Dubai offers almost everyone from kids to adults to have fun and enjoy the true delight of life and in the same spirit, world-famous Spanish football club Real Madrid has opened its theme park in Dubai Parks and Resorts.

The details of the ‘Real Madrid World’ are sure to excite athletes as it boasts over 40 original Real Madrid-themed experiences and attractions to let the soccer enthusiasts feel closer to their football icons.

The world’s first and only Real Madrid-theme park comprises three zones which are Celebration Plaza, Champions Avenue and Stars Universe.

For those who are in for some adrenaline rush, the theme park also presents the visitors with region’s first wooden roller coaster, HalaMadridCoaster and the tallest amusement ride in the world.

As Dubai transforms the dreams and imaginations of visitors into reality, same is the case with the Real Madrid World in which visitors can enjoy the ‘Wave – La Ola’ which will teleport them to a stadium placing them alongside other fans cheering for their favorite players.

Real Madrid World is not merely a theme park as it is a transformative experience for those who are actually interested in fun. The Bernabéu Experience in the park will transport the visitors to the exclusive locker room of the Madrid-based stadium while the Factory of Dreams presents itself as a virtual simulator ride packed with unexpected twists and turns for some real action-packed adventure.