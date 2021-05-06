Eid telefilm Love Vaccine stars Yasir Hussain, Sonya Hussain and Farhan Saeed

02:48 PM | 6 May, 2021
With Eid 2021 just around the corner, media houses are gearing up to make the stay at home holiday memorable with a burgeoning list of Eid shows, drama and telefilms in the pipeline.

Among the plethora of entertainment ventures releasing on Eid-ul-Fitr is Love Vaccine and the peculiar name and the star cast has the people hooked.

The romcom stars Yasir Hussain, Sonya Hussyn and Farhan Saeed in lead roles which is a major attraction for the masses.

Penned by Younus Butt, who ruled television in the 2000s with his super hit political satire show Hum Sab Umeed Sai Hain, and directed Qasim Ali Mureed, the project has high expectations..

The film is being produced by Humayun Saeed and will air on ARY.

"It's about love, masti and fun. Written by Younis Butt in his signature style, it is a light mood film," director Mureed told a local media about his upcoming film.

Love Vaccine addresses the current happenings and the hindrances in socializing amid of coronavirus.

"It's sort of a reunion of the TichButton team, not all of us are here, but enough are. It's a very beautiful and cute short story," said Hussyn. "I have only done serious characters for a while, and all my projects that are in the works are also serious, so I thought I'd opt for something more lighthearted. I thought I'd do a telefilm, a little comic, a little filmy, some colour, hasi mazaq," she added.

