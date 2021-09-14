Latest episode of 'Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay' sparks meme fest on social media
Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay's latest episode has been winning hearts and has left social media debating over the power-packed performances and the unfolding storyline.
Keeping in view that the drama is a heart-rending depiction of the complexities of relationships, the three cousins Mehreen, Aswad and Mashal are now caught in a conflict.
While the episode has left the audience heaping praises over the heartwrenching performances, some found the episode hilarious owing to some scenarios.
Memes ki baarish ho gai kubra pe iss dramy ke baad???????? @KubraMKhan #Kubrakhan #HumKahanKeSachayThay pic.twitter.com/QixcfcAoeu— Madiha07 (@The_kubism) September 13, 2021
Cousin's marriage be like:#HumKahanKeSachayThay pic.twitter.com/eIg6w6AJVz— Nimrahahaha???? (@nimra_hn_yar) September 13, 2021
My tweet https://t.co/Yo9cC7Gy6G nichlifestyle magazine wohooo ???? #HumKahanKeSachayThay #mahirakhan #Kubrakhan @TheMahiraKhan @KubraMKhan hence proved Aswad is ullu baata ???????? pic.twitter.com/PEiJCDGgYE— سعدsadia jeelani (@JeelaniSadia) September 13, 2021
Out of all the choas one thing happened for good
Aswad does have mind of his own and certainly ain't spineless..#aswad #humkahankesachaythay #humkahankaysachaythay pic.twitter.com/TU7eWaM5sB— Sony (@sony_heju) September 12, 2021
Tararararaaa ????@TheMahiraKhan @KubraMKhan #HumKahanKaySachayThay pic.twitter.com/WbpW9wtpvS— Sahithi×MK (@MahiraFandom) September 12, 2021
And the worst Nani award goes to...????????????#HumKahanKeSachayThay pic.twitter.com/UnFCjSv3YE— Dr-Sumbal Taskeen (@SumbalTaskeen) September 6, 2021
Imagine her as your first cousin❤????#HumKahanKeSachayThay pic.twitter.com/IQUVsVW7af— Inaya fatima???????? (@engineer_hun_yr) September 6, 2021
Starring an ensemble cast of Mahira Khan, Usman Mukhtar and Kubra Khan, the drama is an avalanche of emotions and is penned by legendary writer Umera Ahmed.
