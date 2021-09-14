Pakistani ambassador, Afghan Foreign Minister discuss bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's envoy to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan Tuesday called on Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in the first meeting since the Taliban name the new government.

According to the report of the state broadcaster, both sides discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly facilitating humanitarian, economic, and people-to-people exchanges in the recent meeting.

Furthermore, Afghan’s incumbent Finance Minister Hedayatullah Badri also held a discussion on economic, financial, and banking issues.

Recently, Pakistan has provided humanitarian assistance to the war-raked country in dispatching tons of food and medical supplies. Pakistan also contributed to the evacuation efforts besides calling on the international community to have a positive engagement with Afghanistan.

On Monday, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi while addressing a high-level Ministerial Meeting on the Humanitarian Situation in Afghanistan called upon the international community for sustained engagement with Afghanistan.

Qureshi emphasized the need to renew developmental partnerships, support nation-building, and meet the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people. “Today’s Afghanistan represents an important opportunity as it begins its journey towards sustainable peace and development. The recurring cycles of conflict and instability during the last four decades can finally be stopped," FM added.