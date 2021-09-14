Pakistani ambassador, Afghan Foreign Minister discuss bilateral cooperation
Web Desk
03:00 PM | 14 Sep, 2021
Pakistani ambassador, Afghan Foreign Minister discuss bilateral cooperation
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's envoy to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan Tuesday called on Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in the first meeting since the Taliban name the new government.

According to the report of the state broadcaster, both sides discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly facilitating humanitarian, economic, and people-to-people exchanges in the recent meeting.

Furthermore, Afghan’s incumbent Finance Minister Hedayatullah Badri also held a discussion on economic, financial, and banking issues.

Recently, Pakistan has provided humanitarian assistance to the war-raked country in dispatching tons of food and medical supplies. Pakistan also contributed to the evacuation efforts besides calling on the international community to have a positive engagement with Afghanistan.

Prevention of human crisis, economic stability ... 03:38 PM | 8 Sep, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reiterated that the international community's engagement is key ...

On Monday, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi while addressing a high-level Ministerial Meeting on the Humanitarian Situation in Afghanistan called upon the international community for sustained engagement with Afghanistan.

Qureshi emphasized the need to renew developmental partnerships, support nation-building, and meet the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people. “Today’s Afghanistan represents an important opportunity as it begins its journey towards sustainable peace and development. The recurring cycles of conflict and instability during the last four decades can finally be stopped," FM added.

US to assess its ties with Pakistan over ... 11:14 AM | 14 Sep, 2021

WASHINGTON – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington will devise a future course of action with ...

More From This Category
US Consul General donates 0.3mn doses of Pfizer ...
04:33 PM | 14 Sep, 2021
Pakistan announces new restrictions against the ...
04:00 PM | 14 Sep, 2021
Pakistan mulls unblocking TikTok over conditions ...
02:26 PM | 14 Sep, 2021
Finance Minister announces cash subsidies on ...
01:44 PM | 14 Sep, 2021
Karachi's wanted target killer commits suicide ...
01:24 PM | 14 Sep, 2021
PIA inducts two new Airbus 320 into its fleet
12:07 PM | 14 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul's Esra Bilgic shares the trailer of her upcoming TV series
04:25 PM | 14 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr