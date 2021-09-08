Prevention of human crisis, economic stability vital for peace in Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reiterated that the international community's engagement is key to prevent a humanitarian crisis and economic meltdown in Afghanistan.

Addressing the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on the Afghan issue attended by China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan earlier today, Qureshi said “In the wake of recent developments in the country, the key priorities are to prevent a humanitarian crisis that can exacerbate the sufferings of Afghans”.

The situation in Afg remains complex & fluid. We hope the political situation stabilises leading to normalcy, soon. The new reality requires us to discard old lenses, develop new insights & proceed w/ a realistic/pragmatic approach https://t.co/FYrbrflCbN — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) September 8, 2021

He emphasized taking steps to prevent an economic meltdown in the war-raked country. “If a humanitarian crisis is prevented and economic stability is assured, then peace can be consolidated and a mass exodus precluded,” he maintained.

Qureshi went on to say that “Renewed diplomatic and international presence in the country would reassure the Afghan people”. He said no one could have anticipated the recent turn of events in Afghanistan, saying that all previous assessments and predictions proved wrong.

"Notwithstanding the unanticipated and sudden nature of these developments, it is important to note that the much-dreaded bloodshed has not occurred," FM said.

The remarks of the Foreign Minister came as the Taliban announced veteran Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund as the leader of their new government while giving key positions to some of the movement's top officials earlier on Tuesday.

Chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar will be one of two deputy leaders, alongside Abdul Salam Hanafi.

Commenting on the announcement of an interim government, he said that Pakistan has noted this development and hopes that the political situation stabilizes at the earliest leading to normalcy.

Adding that, “the new situation requires discarding old lenses, developing new insights, and preceding with a realistic and pragmatic approach”.

Qureshi stressed that Afghan issues should have Afghan solutions adding that Afghan soil should not be allowed to be used against any country.