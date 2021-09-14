Sohai Ali Abro shows off her killer dance moves in viral video

Lollywood star Sohai Ali Abro has always been admired for her striking looks and perfect dance moves and this time around, the Prem Gali is back at stealing hearts with her grooving video.

The much-adored dancing queen has found a place in Turkey to dance her heart out. The fashionista was spotted shaking a leg in the picturesque country while she was dressed up in a casual chic outfit.

Sharing a sneak peek into her fun-filled moments, a throwback video has now surfaced on the internet where a piece of music plays in a crowded street where people including Sohai are appreciating the musicians.

Then, the Jawani Phir Ni Ani let loose her inner child and starts dancing to the beats of the traditional Turkish song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

Dancing her heart out, the memorable moment has been winning hearts as the Sohai and Ashna Khan groove to Turkish music on Istiklal Street, Istanbul.

The 27-year-old star rose to the pinnacle of fame within a very short span of time. With her impeccable acting skills, the young star has wooed the audience.

On the work front, Abro was highly lauded for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Prem Gali co-starring Farhan Saeed.