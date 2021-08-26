Sohai Ali Abro sets temperature soaring with bold photoshoot
Web Desk
01:40 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
Sohai Ali Abro sets temperature soaring with bold photoshoot
Prem Gali star Sohai Ali Abro rose to the pinnacle of fame within a very short span of time. With her impeccable acting skills and bubbly persona, the young star has wooed the audience.

Contrary to her on-screen presence, she is a fashionista in real life who has mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time.

Leaving her admirers captivated, this time the 27-year-old actress turned heads with her sizzling photoshoot for People Pakistan which was styled by Rao Ali Khan.

Setting the temperature soaring, Sohai's ultra-glam look sent the internet into a frenzy with a burgeoning list of opinions popping up.

The netizens were divided with half of the population absolutely mesmerized with Sohai's on-point fashion choices and flawless looks while the other half slammed her risqué wardrobe choices.

Like every other celebrity, the Wrong No star also failed to escape the clutches of the moral brigade who rained her with unsolicited opinions.

On the work front, Abro was highly lauded for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Prem Gali co-starring Farhan Saeed.

PTV to produce series on Mirza Ghalib and Mughal Emperor Babur
03:20 PM | 26 Aug, 2021

