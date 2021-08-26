Viral video shows Maulana Tariq Jamil meeting his lookalike in Karachi
LAHORE – The doppelganger of Maulana Tariq Jamil has shocked everyone as he can be seen meeting with the renowned Islamic scholar in the viral clip.

Social media users are shocked by the uncanny resemblance of Maulana with the man. However, the incident is not the recent one as the celebrated preacher was spotted with the man in 2019.

In the viral clip, a number of Tablighi Jamaat members were also spotted capturing footage of the incident as they were also shocked to see the man, who according to some social media users, “looks more like Maulana Tariq Jamil than Tariq Jameel looks like himself”.

Interestingly, the man doesn’t only share similar facial features but he also donned attire that Maulana used to wear. The man, who got the same size beard, can be seen wearing a white Kurta in the clip.

Maulana Tariq Jameel is a globally famed Islamic scholar for his contributions and people across the world follow him on different social media platforms. The channel of 67-year-old has become the first Islamic channel in Pakistan to receive the Golden Play Button from the video streaming site.

