PTV to produce series on Mirza Ghalib and Mughal Emperor Babur

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry is gearing up for a major revamp as he has made the announcement of the implementation of plans that were initiated by the ministry in 2018.

Shortly after his reappointment in April, he stated that PTV News would be upgraded to a high-definition (HD) channel by June 1 – a transition that had been delaying since 2019.

Apart from making the channel high definition, Chaudhry is also facilitating young filmmakers to join the industry.

Turning to his Twitter handle,he announced, “After PTV News, we are revamping PTV Sports and Entertainment. PTV will make an elaborate drama series on [Mughal emperor] Babar and poet Mirza Ghalib in partnership with Uzbekistan and Pakistan," he added,

پاکستان ٹیلی ویژن نیوز کے بعد اب PTV sports اور اینٹرٹینمنٹ کو Revamp کر رہے ہیں PTV بابر اور غالب پر ازبکستان اور پاکستان میں شراکت داری میں طویل ڈرامہ سیریز بنائے گا اس سلسلے میں ابتدائ تیاریاں شروع کر دی گئ ہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 25, 2021

Moreover, the minister confirmed, "PTV Sports will also become a high definition channel this year,". He went on to dub the revival of film and drama a "priority" and promised loans for young filmmakers.

Assuring that preparations were underway, he disclosed that the drama will be made in collaboration with Uzbekistan.

Moreover, Turkey and Pakistan are also set to co-produce a television series on the life of Salahuddin al-Ayyubi, a revered Muslim general popularly known in the West as Saladin.

Featuring actors from Turkey and Pakistan, the series will be shot in Turkey and is planned to have three seasons.