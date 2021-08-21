Pakistan, Turkey to produce TV series on Salahuddin Ayyubi

ISTANBUL – Pakistan and Turkey have signed an agreement to jointly produce a television series on the life of Salahuddin al-Ayyubi, a revered Muslim warrior.

The agreement was signed between Pakistan's Ansari & Shah Films and Turkey-based Akli Films on Saturday.

Akli Films’ owner Emre Konuk announced the development on Twitter stating, "A happy news on a blessed Friday night! Contract signed between Akli Films and Ansari & Shah Films about 'Sultan Selahaddin Ayyubi".

In a picture shared by the Turkish produce, Pakistan’s star celebrity Adnan Siddiqui can also be seen.

Konuk wished that the international joint project is beneficial "to our country and our art world."

The series, featuring actors from Turkey and Pakistan, will be shot in Turkey and is planned to have three seasons.

Saladin defeated the crusaders and recaptured Jerusalem in 1187.