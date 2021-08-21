Pakistan, Turkey to produce TV series on Salahuddin Ayyubi
Share
ISTANBUL – Pakistan and Turkey have signed an agreement to jointly produce a television series on the life of Salahuddin al-Ayyubi, a revered Muslim warrior.
The agreement was signed between Pakistan's Ansari & Shah Films and Turkey-based Akli Films on Saturday.
Akli Films’ owner Emre Konuk announced the development on Twitter stating, "A happy news on a blessed Friday night! Contract signed between Akli Films and Ansari & Shah Films about 'Sultan Selahaddin Ayyubi".
In a picture shared by the Turkish produce, Pakistan’s star celebrity Adnan Siddiqui can also be seen.
Konuk wished that the international joint project is beneficial "to our country and our art world."
The series, featuring actors from Turkey and Pakistan, will be shot in Turkey and is planned to have three seasons.
Saladin defeated the crusaders and recaptured Jerusalem in 1187.
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic breaks the internet ... 03:15 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
Pakistanis have fallen head over heels with Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan and there is no stopping her massive fan ...
-
- Pakistan’s Foreign Office clarifies reports about attack on Dr ...08:14 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
- PIA suspends flight operation to Kabul08:08 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
- Man who forcibly kissed girl on rickshaw yet to be arrested07:01 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
- Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar in Kabul for talks to form ...06:25 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
- Men should be banned from public places, says Bakhtawar after Lahore ...05:53 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
- No Time To Die: New James Bond film finally ready for world premiere05:24 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
- Farah Khan and Sania Mirza show off their killer dance moves04:43 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021