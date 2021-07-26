Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic breaks the internet with new beach photo

Pakistanis have fallen head over heels with Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan and there is no stopping her massive fan following.

Contrary to her Ertugral's onscreen persona, the 28-year-old is a fashionista in real life with has a funky style statement that is equally sassy and chic.

A fashionista to the core, Esra's recent post on Instagram has left the internet gushing as she poses for the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esra Bilgiç (@esbilgic)

The gorgeous beauty has an incredible physique and her brunette luscious locks compliment her. The post garnered massive likes from her followers.

Bilgic aka Halime Sultan has gained much admiration in Pakistan ever since the super hit Turkish television series Dirilis: Ertugrul was aired.

Despite the moral policing, the star seems to be unfazed as she regularly posts updates for her admirers.