Web Desk
04:02 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
Saudi Arabia resumes Umrah for international pilgrims
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Monday allowed only immunized overseas pilgrims against coronavirus to perform Umrah from August 9 (Muharram 1).

In a tweet, the Haramain Sharifain announced the eligibility and requirements. According to the new instructions, all countries must send direct flights except for nine countries (Pakistan, India, Indonesia, Egypt, Turkey, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa and Lebanon). They require quarantine for 14 days in a third country before arriving in the kingdom.

According to Hani Ali Al-Amiri, member of the National Committee for Hajj and Umrah, the aspiring pilgrims can book Umrah packages and make all the payments through around 30 electronic sites and platforms that are available for global reservations, Saudi Gazette reported.

In a statement, Hani Ali Al-Amiri said that only those who were fully vaccinated against coronavirus can apply for an Umrah visa.

He said around 500 Umrah service companies and establishments and more than 6,000 foreign Umrah agents are geared up to receive vaccinated foreign Umrah pilgrims from 9th of August.

