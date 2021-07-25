Umrah pilgrims return to Makkah after Hajj 2021
Share
MAKKAH – Umrah pilgrims returned to the Masjid al-Haram (Grand Mosque) to perform the lesser pilgrimage on Sunday after the successful and safe end of Hajj 2021.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, in coordination with the concerned authorities, organized the entry of pilgrims to the Grand Mosque through specific doors, ensuring the application of precautionary measures and the physical distancing, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.
Pilgrims should note that specific locations have been allocated for performing prayers as per the Covid-19 norms.
Pilgrims are also required to follow markings on the floor when performing Tawaf as was seen during Hajj and throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Umrah was suspended in the first week of Dhul Hijjah so as to make preparation for Hajj which began last Saturday (July 17, 2021).
- Umrah pilgrims return to Makkah after Hajj 202108:33 PM | 25 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan face West Indies in 1st T20I on Wednesday; check out full ...07:47 PM | 25 Jul, 2021
- Pakistani soldiers on AJK elections duty die as vehicle plunges into ...07:18 PM | 25 Jul, 2021
-
- AJK Elections 2021: Polling ends, vote count underway05:33 PM | 25 Jul, 2021
- Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli’s new bold photos set internet on ...04:41 PM | 25 Jul, 2021
- Maya Ali’s new dance video goes viral02:14 PM | 25 Jul, 2021
- IN PICS: Hania Aamir steals the limelight at Aima Baig’s engagement12:15 PM | 25 Jul, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021