Umrah pilgrims return to Makkah after Hajj 2021

MAKKAH – Umrah pilgrims returned to the Masjid al-Haram (Grand Mosque) to perform the lesser pilgrimage on Sunday after the successful and safe end of Hajj 2021.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, in coordination with the concerned authorities, organized the entry of pilgrims to the Grand Mosque through specific doors, ensuring the application of precautionary measures and the physical distancing, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

Pilgrims should note that specific locations have been allocated for performing prayers as per the Covid-19 norms.

Pilgrims are also required to follow markings on the floor when performing Tawaf as was seen during Hajj and throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Umrah was suspended in the first week of Dhul Hijjah so as to make preparation for Hajj which began last Saturday (July 17, 2021).

