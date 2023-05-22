Earthquake jolts Islamabad, Peshawar and other Pakistani cities

ISLAMABAD – A strong earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale hit Islamabad, Peshawar, and other cities in Pakistan on Monday.

Tremors were also felt in Chitral, Gizr in Gilgit Baltistan, Lower Dir, and Malaknd, and several cities in southern and northern Pakistan where people came out of their houses out of fear.

The epicenter of the earthquake was said to be around 90 km deep near Hindu Kush range at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

Initial reports suggest no damages so far.

