Inter part 1 English paper leaked before exam in Sukkur

Web Desk 11:32 AM | 22 May, 2023
KARACHI – The cheating mafia once again outperformed the authorities and leaked the first paper in Sukkur hours before the examination.

Reports in local media suggest that the Class XI English paper was leaked Monday hours before the start of the exam, and was doing rounds in Whatsapp chat groups.

The exam is being conducted under the Larkana education board in Sukkur where the cheating mafia was busy helping students to get the question paper before time.

Despite assurances from the local boards, the cheating mafia managed to swarm the exam centers. It exposed the inability of invigilators and board observers to stop the irregularities.

