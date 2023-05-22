Search

Imran Khan fears another arrest as he travels Islamabad tomorrow for court appearance

Imran Khan fears another arrest as he travels Islamabad tomorrow for court appearance

LAHORE – Ousted premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan expressed his fear to be arrested again as he is set to appear in court tomorrow on Tuesday to join the probe in the Al Qadir trust case.

In his recent interaction with CNN journalist Farid Zakaria, the defiant leader who was arrested earlier this month said he will appear in Islamabad for bail on Tuesday and there are 80 percent chances officials will arrest him again.

Khan linked his arrest with the dismantling of the country’s democracy, saying thousands of his party workers have been arrested, and the entire senior leadership is behind bars.

He said the ruling alliance was currently aligned with the military establishment and was pushing to muzzle him. He added the government used the pretext of arson to dismantle PTI, lamenting that hundreds of women and even minors have been apprehended after May 9 attacks.

The seasoned politician mentioned that the government is now moving to try PTI members in the military courts. He also clarified that he had no fight with the armed forces.

“How could someone win by taking on his own army,” he questioned. He said if you manage to win, the country loses, and again emphasised the need for a strong force.

The PTI chairman mentioned being a firm believer of strong defense system, and recalled previous memories of working with the former chief of army staff.

