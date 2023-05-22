Direct flights between Baku, Sialkot likely to begin in two months

ISLAMABAD – Azerbaijan has decided to expand direct flight operation to Pakistan in order to promote tourism and economic relations.
Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov said direct flights would soon be started between Baku and Sialkot. He made the revelation in a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Commerce and Industry Adnan Jalil earlier this week.
The ambassador said that direct flights between the Azerbaijan city and the Pakistani city would be started in the next two months. Earlier, direct flights are operated between Lahore and Baku, the top envoy said.
Farhadov said that he was in constant contact with KP the business community, adding the he had held several meetings with officials of the Peshawar Chamber of Commerce.
He said similarities in culture and food of both countries made their relation more sustainable. He said over 50,000 Pakistanis visited Azerbaijan in 2022 and hoped that the number of tourists would increase in 2023.
He also vowed to play his full role to boost the economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its negative trajectory against the US dollar, depreciating further during the opening hours of trading on the first working day of the week in the inter-bank market.
During the trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.40, moving down Rs0.58.
Last week, PKR faced back-to-back blows and it settled at 285.82 against the greenback in the interbank market.
Continued delay in staff-level agreements with International Monetary Fund (IMF), and political instability hampered the investor's confidence.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,250 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,690.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,510 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,040.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
