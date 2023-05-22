Search

Direct flights between Baku, Sialkot likely to begin in two months

12:47 PM | 22 May, 2023
Source: azerbaijanairlines/Instagram

ISLAMABAD – Azerbaijan has decided to expand direct flight operation to Pakistan in order to promote tourism and economic relations.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov said direct flights would soon be started between Baku and Sialkot. He made the revelation in a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Commerce and Industry Adnan Jalil earlier this week.

The ambassador said that direct flights between the Azerbaijan city and the Pakistani city would be started in the next two months. Earlier, direct flights are operated between Lahore and Baku, the top envoy said.

Farhadov said that he was in constant contact with KP the business community, adding the he had held several meetings with officials of the Peshawar Chamber of Commerce.

He said similarities in culture and food of both countries made their relation more sustainable. He said over 50,000 Pakistanis visited Azerbaijan in 2022 and hoped that the number of tourists would increase in 2023.  

He also vowed to play his full role to boost the economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

