Matric mathematics paper leaked on social media hours before exam in Faisalabad

LAHORE – The cheating mafia once again outperformed the authorities and leaked Matric's mathematics paper hours before the examination.

The question paper of the Class X mathematics science group under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad was leaked online hours before the exam on Wednesday.

The exam was scheduled to start at 8:30 am but the question paper was available hours before on social platforms and chat groups.

Despite assurances from the local boards, the cheating mafia people managed to swarm the exam centers. It exposed the inability of invigilators and board observers to stop the irregularities.