Trump decries indictment after pleading not guilty to criminal charges in hush money case

NEW YORK – Former United States president Donald Trump faced indictment in a hush-money case after surrendering and remaining under police custody in a court appearance that made headlines across the globe.

The firebrand politician, who becomes the first US president to face criminal charges, pleaded not guilty to nearly 3 dozen felony criminal charges of falsifying business records in court. "Not guilty," he said when asked how he pleaded.

During the hearing, the prosecutors alleged that the Republican leader dented the integrity of the 2016 polls through a hush-money scheme by silencing women with funds who claimed to be in extramarital affairs with him.

The 76-year-old appeared in a dark blue suit and waved to fans who flocked outside the courthouse after he was escorted from his New York residence at Trump Tower.

Following the court proceedings, he addressed his supporters at his exotic residence, slamming indictment and firing salvo against current President Joe Biden. He denied any wrongdoing, saying his only crime is to fearlessly defend the US from those who seek to destroy it, calling the trial politically motivated. He linked the case with the Democrats’ bid to hamper his candidacy in the 2024 election.

Last week, the former US premier was indicted by grand jury in a case related to payments made to adult movie actress Stormy Daniels.

If Trump is convicted at a trial, the seasoned politician would spend years in jail for forging business records.

The impact of the indictment on Trump's election chances is unpredictable, with critics and adversaries alike voicing concerns about the legal merits of the hush money case. Trump is seen as the frontrunner to be the Republican nominee in the 2024 election, and the indictment is likely to juice turnout among his base, boosting his chances in the party primary.

Trump also faces felony investigations in Georgia relating to the 2020 election and in Washington over the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by his supporters. He has branded all of the investigations as political persecution.