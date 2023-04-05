Trump decries indictment after pleading not guilty to criminal charges in hush money case

NEW YORK – Former United States president Donald Trump faced indictment in a hush-money case after surrendering and remaining under police custody in a court appearance that made headlines across the globe.
The firebrand politician, who becomes the first US president to face criminal charges, pleaded not guilty to nearly 3 dozen felony criminal charges of falsifying business records in court. "Not guilty," he said when asked how he pleaded.
During the hearing, the prosecutors alleged that the Republican leader dented the integrity of the 2016 polls through a hush-money scheme by silencing women with funds who claimed to be in extramarital affairs with him.
The 76-year-old appeared in a dark blue suit and waved to fans who flocked outside the courthouse after he was escorted from his New York residence at Trump Tower.
Following the court proceedings, he addressed his supporters at his exotic residence, slamming indictment and firing salvo against current President Joe Biden. He denied any wrongdoing, saying his only crime is to fearlessly defend the US from those who seek to destroy it, calling the trial politically motivated. He linked the case with the Democrats’ bid to hamper his candidacy in the 2024 election.
Last week, the former US premier was indicted by grand jury in a case related to payments made to adult movie actress Stormy Daniels.
If Trump is convicted at a trial, the seasoned politician would spend years in jail for forging business records.
The impact of the indictment on Trump's election chances is unpredictable, with critics and adversaries alike voicing concerns about the legal merits of the hush money case. Trump is seen as the frontrunner to be the Republican nominee in the 2024 election, and the indictment is likely to juice turnout among his base, boosting his chances in the party primary.
Trump also faces felony investigations in Georgia relating to the 2020 election and in Washington over the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by his supporters. He has branded all of the investigations as political persecution.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 05, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.4
|291.15
|Euro
|EUR
|311.5
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.3
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.5
|77.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.1
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.07
|762.07
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.26
|41.63
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.49
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.86
|933.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.14
|64.74
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.46
|179.47
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.39
|744.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.35
|27.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.91
|312.41
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
