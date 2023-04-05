Search

Pakistan

Pakistan extends digital census deadline to April 10

Web Desk 12:23 PM | 5 Apr, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s first-ever digital population and housing census has been stretched for six more days and now field enumerators will continue work till April 10.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics has extended the deadline for the census to ensure complete coverage of the whole population.

A notification issued in this regard said the last date for the digital census had been extended on the recommendation of the provincial census commissioners, and the chief census commissioner.

The instructions about the extension in the field operations will be conveyed to the census field staff and others concerned for the smooth completion of the census, the notification said. It mentioned that security institutions are also informed about the decision. 

Media reports quoting official data suggest that more than 90 percent work on census has been completed in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh, while nearly 70pc has been completed in Balochistan.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

