TEHRAN – In a major boost for ties between the two sides, Iran appointed an envoy to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the first time since 2016.

Tehran picked Reza Ameri for the coveted role who previously served as the director general of the Iranian expatriates' office in the Foreign Ministry as two neighbors of the region planned to push bilateral relations to achieve common interests.

Amid a major thaw, the Gulf nation announced the return of its ambassador to Tehran, ushering in a new era by ending strained ties.

Since 2016, the tensions between the two sides continue unabated after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi embassy in Tehran in response to the execution of a Shi’ite cleric in the Kingdom. The tense relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia threatened stability and security in the Gulf, and further fueled conflicts in the Middle East.

With Beijing’s contribution, Saudi Arabia now announced that it would re-establish ties with Iran ending hostility.

In recent times, the Gulf nation has been mending ties with rivals, especially with Türkiye through dialogue to avoid any new confrontations in the region.