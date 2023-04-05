Search

World

Iran names first ambassador to UAE in over 8 years

Web Desk 12:49 PM | 5 Apr, 2023
Iran names first ambassador to UAE in over 8 years
Source: @IrnaEnglish/Twitter

TEHRAN – In a major boost for ties between the two sides, Iran appointed an envoy to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the first time since 2016.

Tehran picked Reza Ameri for the coveted role who previously served as the director general of the Iranian expatriates' office in the Foreign Ministry as two neighbors of the region planned to push bilateral relations to achieve common interests.

Amid a major thaw, the Gulf nation announced the return of its ambassador to Tehran, ushering in a new era by ending strained ties.

Since 2016, the tensions between the two sides continue unabated after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi embassy in Tehran in response to the execution of a Shi’ite cleric in the Kingdom. The tense relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia threatened stability and security in the Gulf, and further fueled conflicts in the Middle East.

With Beijing’s contribution, Saudi Arabia now announced that it would re-establish ties with Iran ending hostility.

In recent times, the Gulf nation has been mending ties with rivals, especially with Türkiye through dialogue to avoid any new confrontations in the region.

Pakistan welcomes normalisation of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

In a first-ever case, an Indian man infected with lethal plant fungus

10:20 PM | 31 Mar, 2023

Pakistan PM felicitates UAE’s new vice president, crown prince of Abu Dhabi

08:30 PM | 30 Mar, 2023

UAE president designates his son as Abu Dhabi crown prince

12:00 PM | 30 Mar, 2023

Nadia Kahf makes history by becoming first hijab-wearing judge in US court

07:17 PM | 26 Mar, 2023

Woman honeytraps mafia boss who killed her husband, turns him over to authorities

02:28 PM | 24 Mar, 2023

Indian politician Rahul Gandhi sentenced to two years in jail for 'ridiculing' Modi

02:05 PM | 23 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Swedish court revokes ban on Quran desecration

02:31 PM | 5 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 5 April 2023

09:04 AM | 5 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 5, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 05, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288.4 291.15
Euro EUR 311.5 315
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.3 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.5 77.25
Australian Dollar AUD 192.1 195
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.07 762.07
Canadian Dollar CAD 211.5 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.26 41.63
Danish Krone DKK 41.49 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.86 933.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.14 64.74
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.46 179.47
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 736.39 744.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.87 78.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.35 27.65
Swiss Franc CHF 309.91 312.41
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 05 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Karachi PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Islamabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Peshawar PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Quetta PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Sialkot PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Attock PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Gujranwala PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Jehlum PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Multan PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Bahawalpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Gujrat PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Nawabshah PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Chakwal PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Hyderabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Nowshehra PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Sargodha PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Faisalabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Mirpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: