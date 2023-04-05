Australian man's widest wig sets new Guinness World Record

It is safe to say that wigs are now as common as makeup, clothes, and jewelry in today's fashion. While hundreds and thousands of wigs are produced every day, and more used, setting a Guinness record is quite a tough job but not for this Australian man who shook the fashion and drag worlds with his unusual wig.
The Aussie lad, named Dani Reynolds, has set a Guinness World Record by making a wig measuring 8 feet and 6 inches (2.58 m) in size. The colossal beauty took Reynolds to use synthetic hair color and texture to produce a stunning faux-hairdo. What is much more interesting is that Renolds created this gigantic piece similar to his own hair color.
He also created a sub-mold to support the tuft of hair. The sub-mold included Renolds using bike helmets, PVC pipes, pool noodles, cable ties, and aluminum rods. Reynolds was heavily inspired by revered American actress Drew Barrymore's “spectacular” wig, and used her wig as a reference point.
After Reynold's marvel, it looks like Barrymore may not hold the title of wearing the widest wig ever made. Barrymore set the record for wearing a 2.23 m (7 ft 4 in) wig on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2017.
Now comes the highly anticipated question, how did Reynolds create the piece from scratch? After making the sub-structure and design of the overall faux-hairdo, Reynolds took local artist Meg Wilson's help to create the fabric underlay, sew the synthetic hair, and make the giant pink signature bows. The artist's biggest challenge was to create the perfect balance for the huge hair piece.
Both Reynolds and Wilson spent around two months constructing the huge hairpiece with materials costing approximately 4,000 Australian dollars (£2,172; $2,681).
Once the work was done, Reynolds unveiled the piece on the opening night of the Studios: 2022 exhibition at ACE Gallery. He was part of the gallery’s artist residency program in 2022.
