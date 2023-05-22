Search

LHC orders Shireen Mazari’s release after declaring arrest 'illegal'

LHC orders Shireen Mazari’s release after declaring arrest 'illegal'
Source: ShireenMazari1.PTI/Facebook

ISLAMABAD – The Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench on Monday declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former human rights minister Shireen Mazari’s arrest illegal as it issued orders for her release.

During the hearing, Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz of LHC ordered that if Dr Mazari is not nominated in any case, she should not be held again, and nullified her arrest under 3MPO.

The court directed asked the defiant leader to submit an undertaking before the deputy commissioner that she will not repeat her actions.

Earlier, Shireen Mazari’s daughter Imaan Mazari, a human rights activist and lawyer, moved the Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court to challenge the arrest of her mother. In the plea, Mazari maintained that her mother was detained in violation of an order issued by the Islamabad High Court.

Mazari, 57, was arrested for the third time last week while the former ruling party claimed that police have abducted the party leader in a clear violation of the Islamabad High Court order.

She was arrested again after the court granted her and Senator Falak Naz Chitrali blanket relief in cases lodged after riots in which civil, and military installations were attacked.

