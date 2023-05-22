LHC orders Shireen Mazari’s release after declaring arrest 'illegal'

ISLAMABAD – The Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench on Monday declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former human rights minister Shireen Mazari’s arrest illegal as it issued orders for her release.
During the hearing, Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz of LHC ordered that if Dr Mazari is not nominated in any case, she should not be held again, and nullified her arrest under 3MPO.
The court directed asked the defiant leader to submit an undertaking before the deputy commissioner that she will not repeat her actions.
Earlier, Shireen Mazari’s daughter Imaan Mazari, a human rights activist and lawyer, moved the Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court to challenge the arrest of her mother. In the plea, Mazari maintained that her mother was detained in violation of an order issued by the Islamabad High Court.
Mazari, 57, was arrested for the third time last week while the former ruling party claimed that police have abducted the party leader in a clear violation of the Islamabad High Court order.
She was arrested again after the court granted her and Senator Falak Naz Chitrali blanket relief in cases lodged after riots in which civil, and military installations were attacked.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its negative trajectory against the US dollar, depreciating further during the opening hours of trading on the first working day of the week in the inter-bank market.
During the trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.40, moving down Rs0.58.
Last week, PKR faced back-to-back blows and it settled at 285.82 against the greenback in the interbank market.
Continued delay in staff-level agreements with International Monetary Fund (IMF), and political instability hampered the investor's confidence.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,250 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,690.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,510 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,040.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
