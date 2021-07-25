Scottish climber feared dead while scaling K2 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – A Scottish climber is believed to have died after being caught in an avalanche at K2 in Pakistan.

Rick Allen, 68, was attempting a new route of the killer K2 mountain to raise money for a development charity

The charity Partners Relief and Development announced his death on Twitter on Sunday.

It is with great sadness that I share the news of the sudden tragic death of one of my fellow Partners UK Board Members, Rick Allen. His commitment to Partners & to Christian Mission was inspiring. Prayers go to his friends, family & all at @allnationsuk https://t.co/GASUCB9dv4 — elaine gold 💙Co-Founder GEN UK (@elainegold) July 25, 2021

Allen's two climbing partners, Jordi Tosas of Spain and Stephan Keck of Austria, were reportedly rescued without major injuries.

#K2 survivors Jordi Tosas and Stephan Keck, successfully rescued by Pakistani army chopper! Keck is already on his way to Skardu. Deepest condolences for Rick Allen's family and loved ones 🙏😢 pic.twitter.com/NPie3gBW0o — Angela Benavides (@Angelab8848) July 25, 2021

K2 stands at 8,611m (28,251ft) and is the world's second highest mountain. It is also regarded as one of the most challenging and dangerous to climb.