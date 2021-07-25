Scottish climber feared dead while scaling K2 in Pakistan
09:21 PM | 25 Jul, 2021
Scottish climber feared dead while scaling K2 in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – A Scottish climber is believed to have died after being caught in an avalanche at K2 in Pakistan.

Rick Allen, 68, was attempting a new route of the killer K2 mountain to raise money for a development charity

The charity Partners Relief and Development announced his death on Twitter on Sunday.

Allen's two climbing partners, Jordi Tosas of Spain and Stephan Keck of Austria, were reportedly rescued without major injuries.

K2 stands at 8,611m (28,251ft) and is the world's second highest mountain. It is also regarded as one of the most challenging and dangerous to climb.

