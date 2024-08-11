Olympic Hero Arshad Nadeem honored with grand reception in hometown Mian Channu

LAHORE – Pakistani Olympic legend Arshad Nadeem was greeted to a rapturous welcome as he arrived at his hometown Mian Channu - a city located in Khanewal district in Punjab.

He got a rousing welcome after making history at the biggest sports events in the world. Arshad's hometown was eagerly prepared for his arrival, with streets adorned with banners and posters celebrating his historic achievement.

After landing in his country, Arshad Nadeem made a stop at Raiwind Tableeghi Markar for Fajr prayers and then had breakfast at Phoolnagar on Multan Road, where he was met by more fans. As he arrived in Mian Channu, the whole community came together to celebrate his return.

Nadeem’s arrival in the South Asian nation was marked by a grand reception at Lahore Airport, where a crowd of supporters and government officials greeted him with cheers and waving flags.