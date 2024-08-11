Olympic Hero Arshad Nadeem honored with grand reception in hometown Mian Channu

LAHORE – Pakistani Olympic legend Arshad Nadeem was greeted to a rapturous welcome as he arrived at his hometown Mian Channu - a city located in Khanewal district in Punjab.
He got a rousing welcome after making history at the biggest sports events in the world. Arshad's hometown was eagerly prepared for his arrival, with streets adorned with banners and posters celebrating his historic achievement.
After landing in his country, Arshad Nadeem made a stop at Raiwind Tableeghi Markar for Fajr prayers and then had breakfast at Phoolnagar on Multan Road, where he was met by more fans. As he arrived in Mian Channu, the whole community came together to celebrate his return.
Nadeem’s arrival in the South Asian nation was marked by a grand reception at Lahore Airport, where a crowd of supporters and government officials greeted him with cheers and waving flags.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 11, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
