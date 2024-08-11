'Fakhr-e-Pakistan' Arshad Nadeem offers Fajr prayer at Raiwind Tablighi Markaz

ISLAMABAD – Golden Boy Arshad Nadeem offered Fajr prayer at Raiwind Tablighi Markaz, where he received a warm welcome from scholars.

Nadeem returned to his homeland early on Sunday to a warm welcome after winning a gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

At this moment, security was beefed up, with special police team assigned to protect the national hero's convoy. After spending some time at Markaz, Arshad left for city Mian Channu - a city located in Khanewal District.

Arshad said he was able to win the title for Pakistan by Allah's grace, adding his victory has brought happiness to all Pakistanis. He reaffirmed his dedication to promoting the sport of javelin throw.

Arshad Nadeem

The star athlete made history at 2024 Paris Olympics by setting a new Olympic record with a remarkable throw of 92.97 meters in the javelin final, securing the gold medal.

This victory makes him country's first-ever individual Olympic gold medalist. He surpassed the previous Olympic record of 90.57 meters, set by Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

During the event, Arshad Nadeem crossed the 90-meter mark twice, with his second attempt reaching 92.97 meters and his final attempt hitting 91.79 meters.

The last time Pakistan celebrated an Olympic medal was on August 8, 1992, when the national hockey team defeated the Netherlands 4-3 to win a bronze medal at the Barcelona Olympics. This gold medal marks Pakistan’s first Olympic victory in any sport in 40 years.

On this day, exactly 32 years later, Arshad Nadeem once again made history by winning the gold medal in the javelin throw event.

Earlier in the competition, Arshad Nadeem was unable to make his first throw, similar to Germany's Julian Weber, who also failed on his initial attempt.

Finland’s Lassi opened with a throw of 78.81 meters, while India's Neeraj Chopra had an invalid first attempt. Finland’s Oliver Helander recorded a distance of 80.92 meters on his first try.

The Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch managed a second throw of 84.52 meters.

Following him, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem made his second throw, achieving a distance of 92.97 meters, thereby setting a new Olympic record.

The previous Olympic record of 90.57 meters was established by Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.