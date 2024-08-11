Search

Pakistan

'Fakhr-e-Pakistan' Arshad Nadeem offers Fajr prayer at Raiwind Tablighi Markaz

Web Desk
09:04 AM | 11 Aug, 2024
'Fakhr-e-Pakistan' Arshad Nadeem offers Fajr prayer at Raiwind Tablighi Markaz
Source: social media

ISLAMABAD – Golden Boy Arshad Nadeem offered Fajr prayer at Raiwind Tablighi Markaz, where he received a warm welcome from scholars.

Nadeem returned to his homeland early on Sunday to a warm welcome after winning a gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

At this moment, security was beefed up, with special police team assigned to protect the national hero's convoy. After spending some time at Markaz, Arshad left for city Mian Channu - a city located in Khanewal District.

Arshad said he was able to win the title for Pakistan by Allah's grace, adding his victory has brought happiness to all Pakistanis. He reaffirmed his dedication to promoting the sport of javelin throw.

Arshad Nadeem

The star athlete made history at 2024 Paris Olympics by setting a new Olympic record with a remarkable throw of 92.97 meters in the javelin final, securing the gold medal.

This victory makes him country's first-ever individual Olympic gold medalist. He surpassed the previous Olympic record of 90.57 meters, set by Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Arshad Nadeem wins Gold for Pakistan at Paris Olympics 2024

During the event, Arshad Nadeem crossed the 90-meter mark twice, with his second attempt reaching 92.97 meters and his final attempt hitting 91.79 meters.

The last time Pakistan celebrated an Olympic medal was on August 8, 1992, when the national hockey team defeated the Netherlands 4-3 to win a bronze medal at the Barcelona Olympics. This gold medal marks Pakistan’s first Olympic victory in any sport in 40 years.

On this day, exactly 32 years later, Arshad Nadeem once again made history by winning the gold medal in the javelin throw event.

Earlier in the competition, Arshad Nadeem was unable to make his first throw, similar to Germany's Julian Weber, who also failed on his initial attempt.

Finland’s Lassi opened with a throw of 78.81 meters, while India's Neeraj Chopra had an invalid first attempt. Finland’s Oliver Helander recorded a distance of 80.92 meters on his first try.

The Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch managed a second throw of 84.52 meters.

Following him, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem made his second throw, achieving a distance of 92.97 meters, thereby setting a new Olympic record.

The previous Olympic record of 90.57 meters was established by Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

11:22 AM | 11 Aug, 2024

Punjab govt announces new school timings from August 15

11:01 AM | 11 Aug, 2024

Army honors Pakistan's minority communities’ sacrifices, ...

10:39 AM | 11 Aug, 2024

Heavy Rain lashes Lahore, parts of Punjab as more downpour expected

09:28 AM | 11 Aug, 2024

Pak Army's top general meets UK defence chief to discuss ...

09:04 AM | 11 Aug, 2024

'Fakhr-e-Pakistan' Arshad Nadeem offers Fajr prayer at Raiwind ...

11:55 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

PM Shehbaz to host luncheon for Arshad Nadeem

Pakistan

09:24 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

BISE Gujranwala 9th Class Result 2024

09:51 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

BISE Sahiwal 9th Class Result 2024 - Check full result here

10:44 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

BISE Bahawalpur Class 9 Results 2024; Check Results Online

09:40 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

BISE Faisalabad Class 9 Matric Result 2024 - Check results here

09:54 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

BISE Sargodha Class 9 Result 2024; Check full Results here

09:00 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

BISE Lahore 9th Class Result 2024

Advertisement

Latest

11:22 AM | 11 Aug, 2024

Punjab govt announces new school timings from August 15

Gold & Silver

05:25 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 11 August

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 11, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.

British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.1 280.4
Euro EUR 304.6 306.81
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.65 357.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.65 76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.55
Australian Dollar AUD 185.75 187.57
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.12 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 207.7
China Yuan CNY 38.3 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.29 77
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: