Pak Army's top general meets UK defence chief to discuss counter-terrorism, regional security

RAWALPINDI – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza called on Admiral Tony Radakin, the Chief of Defence Staff, and General Roland Walker, the Chief of General Staff of British armed forces.

In two separate meetings, CJCSC shared views on mutual interests, bilateral defense, security cooperation, counter-terrorism efforts, and the current regional situation.

British military leaders praised professionalism of Pakistani forces and recognised their significant sacrifices in combating terrorism.

Pakistan and UK have strong military ties, involving training for Pakistani personnel, defense equipment supply, joint military exercises, and counter-terrorism collaboration.

Such strategic dialogues further enhance their defense partnership and address regional security concerns.

