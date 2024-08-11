Pak Army's top general meets UK defence chief to discuss counter-terrorism, regional security

RAWALPINDI – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza called on Admiral Tony Radakin, the Chief of Defence Staff, and General Roland Walker, the Chief of General Staff of British armed forces.
In two separate meetings, CJCSC shared views on mutual interests, bilateral defense, security cooperation, counter-terrorism efforts, and the current regional situation.
British military leaders praised professionalism of Pakistani forces and recognised their significant sacrifices in combating terrorism.
Pakistan and UK have strong military ties, involving training for Pakistani personnel, defense equipment supply, joint military exercises, and counter-terrorism collaboration.
Such strategic dialogues further enhance their defense partnership and address regional security concerns.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/01-May-2024/british-army-delegation-visits-pakistan-to-attend-6th-pak-uk-regional-stabilisation-conference
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 11, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.