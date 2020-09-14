Saudi Arabia to lift travel restrictions after January 1: ministry

JEDDAH - Saudi Arabia will remove all international travel restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic after January 1, 2021, the Saudi interior ministry said Sunday.

The people will be allowed to leave and return via land, sea, and air routes after the deadline, the Arab News reported.

However, the specific date for the lifting of restrictions would be given 30 days before the end of 2020, the newspaper report added.

A plan regarding the performance of Umrah will be announced gradually according to the developments. The kingdom would partially end its suspension of international flights from Tuesday.