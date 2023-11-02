Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir visits Azerbaijan to strengthen defence ties

Officials emphasized on enhancing ties in fields of defense and training
ISLAMABAD/BAKU – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir visited Azerbaijan where he interacted with top civil-military leadership, the army’s media wing said.
The Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said COAS Asim Munir visited Central Asian nation on an official visit to boost defense ties between the friendly nations.
Gen Asim’s visit to the Western Asian nation aimed at enhancing military-to-military cooperation and defense collaboration and he called on Azerbaijan's top officials including President Ilham Aliyev, the country’s defense minister, first deputy minister, Azerbaijan Army’s chief of general staff and the commander of the Azerbaijan Air Force, the handout said.
The top officials shared views on bolstering ties in the fields of defense and training, ISPR said.
#ISPR— Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) November 1, 2023
General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), COAS is on an official visit to the Republic of #Azerbaijan@OfficialDGISPR #Pakistan #COAS
During the visit, COAS called on H.E Ilham Aliyev, President of Republic of Azerbaijan, Defense Minister, 1st Deputy Minister & Chief of General… pic.twitter.com/2tY4bVzfqO
Azeri President, and military leadership acknowledged Pakistan’s continued support and vowed to enhance mutual cooperation between the two states and their Armed Forces to a new level.
Islamabad and Baku shared close ties, and cooperation between two sides are testament to the deepening of this alliance. Both sides engaged in high-level military exchanges and dialogues. These interactions often involved discussions on defense cooperation, military training, and the exchange of experiences.
Pakistan and Azerbaijan signed defense agreements aimed at fostering military cooperation, joint exercises, and information sharing. These agreements may have included provisions for collaboration in areas such as defense industry, training, and equipment procurement.
Azerbaijan remained a buyer of Pakistani defense equipment, including small arms, armored vehicles, and other military hardware, and both sides shared concerns about terrorism and extremism and had shown an interest in cooperating in counterterrorism efforts, including intelligence sharing and joint operations.
Pakistani currency remained under pressure against dollar and other currencies in interbank however the local unit remained stable in open market on Thursday.
The roller-coaster ride for the Pakistani rupee continues this week and on Wednesday, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs280.5 for buying and Rs283.25 for selling.
Euro rrate stands at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|283.25
|Euro
|EUR
|296.3
|299.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|344
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.81
|753.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.7
|40.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.85
|36.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.01
|913.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.07
|165.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25
|25.3
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.21
|736.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.04
|77.74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.9
|313.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a slight increase on Thursday despite the negative global trend in the international market.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs212,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs194,333 per tola.
10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs181,756, and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs166,609.
In global market, bullion witnessed a negative trend, with the current rate hovering around $1,983 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Karachi
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Quetta
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Attock
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Multan
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.