Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir visits Azerbaijan to strengthen defence ties

ISLAMABAD/BAKU – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir visited Azerbaijan where he interacted with top civil-military leadership, the army’s media wing said.

The Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said COAS Asim Munir visited Central Asian nation on an official visit to boost defense ties between the friendly nations.

Gen Asim’s visit to the Western Asian nation aimed at enhancing military-to-military cooperation and defense collaboration and he called on Azerbaijan's top officials including President Ilham Aliyev, the country’s defense minister, first deputy minister, Azerbaijan Army’s chief of general staff and the commander of the Azerbaijan Air Force, the handout said.

The top officials shared views on bolstering ties in the fields of defense and training, ISPR said.

Azeri President, and military leadership acknowledged Pakistan’s continued support and vowed to enhance mutual cooperation between the two states and their Armed Forces to a new level.

Islamabad and Baku shared close ties, and cooperation between two sides are testament to the deepening of this alliance. Both sides engaged in high-level military exchanges and dialogues. These interactions often involved discussions on defense cooperation, military training, and the exchange of experiences.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan signed defense agreements aimed at fostering military cooperation, joint exercises, and information sharing. These agreements may have included provisions for collaboration in areas such as defense industry, training, and equipment procurement.

Azerbaijan remained a buyer of Pakistani defense equipment, including small arms, armored vehicles, and other military hardware, and both sides shared concerns about terrorism and extremism and had shown an interest in cooperating in counterterrorism efforts, including intelligence sharing and joint operations.