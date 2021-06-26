Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey to hold trilateral military drills of special forces

ISLAMABAD/BAKU – The Special Forces of Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkey will carry out joint military exercises in September this year to further enhance interoperability, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov said Saturday.

Reports in international media quoting Azeri Defense Minister said ‘The corresponding decision has already been made. Special Forces of three countries are expected to hold exercises in Azerbaijan in September. ‘

The statement made in an interview stated that ‘Preparations are underway. Some groups of experts are already in Azerbaijan, inspecting the landfills. They highly appreciate our preparation.’

The trilateral cooperation of the three friendly countries was launched back in November 2017 when Azerbaijan’s top diplomat Elmar Mammadyarov held a meeting with Muhammad Asif from Pakistan Turkey’s Mevlut Cavusoglu in Baku.

The three nations agreed to boost trade, support each other on global platforms and augment defense cooperation.

The trilateral partners expressed their delight with the existing pacts based on strategic partnership, mutual respect, and trust while reconfirming their mutual respect and strong support for independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of international borders of states.

Recently, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa held a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Internal Affairs, the country’s Chief of State Border Service (SBS), and Chief of State Security Service in Baku.

According to the military’s media wing, the Azeri officials and the COAS Gen. Bajwa discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation, regional peace and stability, and cooperation in energy, trade, and connectivity projects.

After his trip to Azerbaijan, Pakistan’s top commander landed in Turkey for a day-long visit and held a meeting with Turkey’s Defence Minister General (retd) Hulusi Akar. Turkey’s Commander General Staff and Commander of Land Forces also attended the meeting.

Officials appreciated Pakistan's role in regional peace and stability, especially the Afghan peace process. They also pledged to continue working on improving relations between the two countries.