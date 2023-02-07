Search

PakistanTop NewsWorld

Pakistan Army contingents rushed to quake-hit Turkiye as death toll rises above 5000

Web Desk 11:15 AM | 7 Feb, 2023
Pakistan Army contingents rushed to quake-hit Turkiye as death toll rises above 5000

RAWALPINDI – Rescue teams from around the world, including Pakistan have departed to be deployed to Türkiye after the massive earthquake claimed thousands of lives, with the number of casualties rising with each passing hour.

Reports in local media said Pakistan Army has dispatched two contingents; Urban Search and Rescue Team for the relief activities in Turkiye on the instructions of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir.

The contingents comprise rescue experts, sniffer hounds, a medical team, army physicians, nursing staff, and technicians along with 30 bedded mobile hospital.

PAF jet carried relief goods including tentage, blankets, and others for the earthquake victims in a friendly nation, which is suffering one of the deadliest disasters in recent times.

It was reported that the Army contingents were in close coordination with the Turkish Government, AFs, and their Embassy in Islamabad. The rescuers will stay in quake-hit nation till the completion of relief and rescue operations.

The chairman of Pakistan’s top disaster management authority has also dispatched three tons of emergency relief consignment to Turkiye and neighboring Syria through PAF C-130.

National Disaster Management Authority Teams along with Pakistan Armed Forces and Federal stakeholders are in communication with the diplomatic channels at both ends, reports said.

PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal to visit Türkiye on solidarity visit after 'apocalyptic' earthquakes

In hard times, Azerbaijan, Greece, the United States, Israel, Japan, Switzerland, Greece, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Malaysia, Taiwan and Russia have also send rescue teams after the devastating earthquake that wreak havoc in Turkiye.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Is an earthquake going to hit Pakistan and India?

05:31 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

US Consul General Makaneole emphasises depth of US-Pakistan ties

01:17 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

APC on terrorism postponed as PM leaves for quake-hit Turkiye tomorrow

11:42 AM | 7 Feb, 2023

Pakistan lifts ban on Wikipedia as govt overturns ‘unsuitable measure’ over blasphemous content

09:14 AM | 7 Feb, 2023

PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal to visit Türkiye on solidarity visit after 'apocalyptic' earthquakes

08:44 AM | 7 Feb, 2023

This researcher had predicted the killer Turkiye, Syria earthquake a couple of days ago!

01:49 PM | 6 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Ayesha Omar educates fans on eating healthy diet

05:54 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 7th February  2023

07:46 AM | 7 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 7, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279 282
Euro EUR 296.67 297.26
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331.71 332.41
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.8 75.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.21 73.51
Australian Dollar AUD 190.31 192.72
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.23 740.23
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.22 207.42
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 39.92 40.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.08 35.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.32 909.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.65 65.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.19 176.19
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.12 27.42
Omani Riyal OMR 715.11 723.11
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.64 76.34
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.03 210.03
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 297.31 299.81
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,360.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: