Pakistan Army contingents rushed to quake-hit Turkiye as death toll rises above 5000

RAWALPINDI – Rescue teams from around the world, including Pakistan have departed to be deployed to Türkiye after the massive earthquake claimed thousands of lives, with the number of casualties rising with each passing hour.

Reports in local media said Pakistan Army has dispatched two contingents; Urban Search and Rescue Team for the relief activities in Turkiye on the instructions of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir.

The contingents comprise rescue experts, sniffer hounds, a medical team, army physicians, nursing staff, and technicians along with 30 bedded mobile hospital.

PAF jet carried relief goods including tentage, blankets, and others for the earthquake victims in a friendly nation, which is suffering one of the deadliest disasters in recent times.

It was reported that the Army contingents were in close coordination with the Turkish Government, AFs, and their Embassy in Islamabad. The rescuers will stay in quake-hit nation till the completion of relief and rescue operations.

The chairman of Pakistan’s top disaster management authority has also dispatched three tons of emergency relief consignment to Turkiye and neighboring Syria through PAF C-130.

National Disaster Management Authority Teams along with Pakistan Armed Forces and Federal stakeholders are in communication with the diplomatic channels at both ends, reports said.

In hard times, Azerbaijan, Greece, the United States, Israel, Japan, Switzerland, Greece, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Malaysia, Taiwan and Russia have also send rescue teams after the devastating earthquake that wreak havoc in Turkiye.