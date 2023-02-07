Search

PakistanTop News

PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal to visit Türkiye on solidarity visit after 'apocalyptic' earthquakes

Web Desk 08:44 AM | 7 Feb, 2023
PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal to visit Türkiye on solidarity visit after 'apocalyptic' earthquakes
Source: Representational Photo

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto will visit quake hit Türkiye on Wednesday to express solidarity with the friendly nation which was battling one of the worst natural disasters in recent times.

The world is in shock as over 3,000 people have died with thousands injured and fears grow the casualties will continue to rise as rescue operations are underway.

Reports in local media quoting diplomatic sources claimed that the premier will visit Türkiye along with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to express solidarity with the Turkish people.

During his visit, the premier will visit affected regions as well as take a briefing from the Turkish authorities on the destruction caused by the deadly seismic activity as Turkiye is facing the biggest catastrophe since the 1939 earthquake that killed thousands.

In the Turkish capital, Shehbaz will call on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the relief operation and will exchange views on issues of mutual interest.

FM Bilawal, who will accompany the premier, will interact with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. The PPP leader will offer condolences and express solidarity with the people and government of a friendly nation.

Meanwhile, two C-130 planes would leave today for Turkey, carrying relief and 36 search and rescue personnel.

Turkiye-Syria earthquake death toll rises to 2,200

Top organisations and scores of countries have responded with support after Turkiye’s massive earthquake that struck the central country and bordering Syrian regions.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan offers assistance to Turkiye as deadly earthquake kills over 2,200

11:32 AM | 6 Feb, 2023

Turkiye-Syria earthquake death toll rises to 2,200

09:08 AM | 6 Feb, 2023

PM Shehbaz addresses AJK Legislative Assembly on Kashmir Solidarity Day

02:58 PM | 5 Feb, 2023

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir arrives in UK on maiden visit

01:45 PM | 5 Feb, 2023

President Alvi, PM Shehbaz condole demise of Pervez Musharraf

01:18 PM | 5 Feb, 2023

Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day today

09:05 AM | 5 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pervez Musharraf’s funeral to be held today in Karachi

09:42 AM | 7 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 7th February  2023

07:46 AM | 7 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 7, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.9 282.15
Euro EUR 296.66 297.26
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331.71 332.41
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.8 75.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.21 73.51
Australian Dollar AUD 190.31 192.72
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.23 740.23
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.22 207.42
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 39.92 40.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.08 35.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.32 909.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.65 65.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.19 176.19
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.12 27.42
Omani Riyal OMR 715.11 723.11
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.64 76.34
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.03 210.03
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 297.31 299.81
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,200 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,360.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,200 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 202,200 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 202,200 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 202,200 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 202,200 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 202,200 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 202,200 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 202,200 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 202,200 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 202,200 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 202,200 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 202,200 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 202,200 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 202,200 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 202,200 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 202,200 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 202,200 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 202,200 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 202,200 PKR 2,350

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: