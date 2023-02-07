PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal to visit Türkiye on solidarity visit after 'apocalyptic' earthquakes

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto will visit quake hit Türkiye on Wednesday to express solidarity with the friendly nation which was battling one of the worst natural disasters in recent times.

The world is in shock as over 3,000 people have died with thousands injured and fears grow the casualties will continue to rise as rescue operations are underway.

Reports in local media quoting diplomatic sources claimed that the premier will visit Türkiye along with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to express solidarity with the Turkish people.

During his visit, the premier will visit affected regions as well as take a briefing from the Turkish authorities on the destruction caused by the deadly seismic activity as Turkiye is facing the biggest catastrophe since the 1939 earthquake that killed thousands.

In the Turkish capital, Shehbaz will call on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the relief operation and will exchange views on issues of mutual interest.

FM Bilawal, who will accompany the premier, will interact with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. The PPP leader will offer condolences and express solidarity with the people and government of a friendly nation.

Meanwhile, two C-130 planes would leave today for Turkey, carrying relief and 36 search and rescue personnel.

Top organisations and scores of countries have responded with support after Turkiye’s massive earthquake that struck the central country and bordering Syrian regions.