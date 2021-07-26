Jennifer Lopez celebrates 52nd birthday with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez rang in her 52nd birthday in style as the singer confirmed her romance with beau Ben Affleck.

Making the whirlwind love affair official, Lopez gave some admirable sneak peeks as she was spotted having the time of her life with a lavish birthday celebration in France.

Jennifer and Affleck were clicked on a yacht while enjoying a romantic gateway. Taking to Instagram, JLo created a ruckus on the internet with a series of sizzling pictures to mark her birthday.

The On the Floor singer and Affleck partied on Saturday at the nightclub L'Opéra in St. Tropez where they celebrated with an intimate group of friends.

"They are having a beautiful trip," a source told PEOPLE. "They celebrated Jen's birthday at a club last night. She looked gorgeous and very happy."

Meanwhile, Jen's ex Alex Rodriguez also partied with his friends on another boat in St. Tropez where he is celebrating his own upcoming 46th birthday.

Earlier, Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially parted ways and called off their engagement.