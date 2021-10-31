Urmila Matondkar tests positive for coronavirus

Known Indian actress Urmila Matondkar tested positive for coronavirus and isolated herself at home.

The Deewane actor took to Twitter and informed her fans about the Covid-19 diagnosis.

She wrote, “I’ve tested positive for #COVID19. I’m fine n have isolated myself in home quarantine.”

Urmila also urged everyone who came in contact with her to get tested.

“Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately.”

“Also humbly request all you lovely people to take care of yourselves during the Diwali festivities,” she continued.

