PM Imran reaches 14 million followers on Twitter

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday became the most followed politician on Twitter as his followers reached the 14-million.

The premier emerged as ninth most-followed world leader on the microblogging site in July last year, according to a study by Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW).

He also has whopping 10 million followers on Facebook and another 5 million on Instagram.

The microblogging site has taken a key place to dissemination of information and highlight societal issues.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has 6.1 million followers on Twitter while PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is followed by 4.2 million users.

In December 2020, Prime Minister Imran Khan had unfollowed everyone on Twitter, shows his social media page.