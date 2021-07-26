PM Imran reaches 14 million followers on Twitter

05:55 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
PM Imran reaches 14 million followers on Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday became the most followed politician on Twitter as his followers reached the 14-million.

The premier emerged as ninth most-followed world leader on the microblogging site in July last year, according to a study by Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW).

He also has whopping 10 million followers on Facebook and another 5 million on Instagram.

The microblogging site has taken a key place to dissemination of information and highlight societal issues.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has 6.1 million followers on Twitter while PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is followed by 4.2 million users.

In December 2020, Prime Minister Imran Khan had unfollowed everyone on Twitter, shows his social media page.

PM Imran Khan just unfollowed everyone on Twitter 11:00 PM | 7 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has just unfollowed everyone on Twitter, shows his social media page, ...

More From This Category
PML-N, PPP cry foul as PTI wins AJK elections 2021
08:16 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
Leave the country before Independence Day, ...
07:45 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
Body of Pakistan's Ali Sadpara found at K2 after ...
06:45 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
Saudi Arabia resumes Umrah for international ...
04:02 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
Saudi foreign minister due in Pakistan tomorrow
02:54 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
Pakistan provides refuge to 46 Afghan soldiers in ...
01:45 PM | 26 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Jennifer Lopez celebrates 52nd birthday with Ben Affleck
04:36 PM | 26 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr