Leave the country before Independence Day, Pakistani minister to foreigners with expired visas

07:45 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Monday asked the foreign nationals, who are living in the country without renewal of their visas, to leave Pakistan before 14th of August or get their visas renewed through online application.

Addressing a news conference, he said that thousands of foreigners who are living in Pakistan over the last many years without renewal of visa.

He said no fine will be imposed on them if they apply for the renewal of the visa.

The interior minister further said a new policy of verification, renewal and correction is being launched in NADRA for the coumpertized national identity cards (CNICs).

He said that action has been taken against 39 NADRA officials in Karachi in case related to issuance of fake identity cards. He vowed to take action against officials in other cities.

He said that India and Israel have launched a hybrid war against Pakistan, and they want to put a question mark on the data of NADRA.

Sheikh Rashid said that he has directed the new Chairman NADRA to issue the new policy within the fourteen days.

The Interior Minister said the cyber-crime wing of FIA will also be developed on modern lines to improve its performance and efficiency.

