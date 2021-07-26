Pakistani bride's super dancing entry goes viral (VIDEO)
Web Desk
03:37 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
Pakistani bride's super dancing entry goes viral (VIDEO)
Share

Weddings in Pakistan are all about lavish décor and scrumptious food. As the extravagance goes top-notch upwards, the matrimony business seems to be an elaborate display of festivities.

Spreading like wildfire, a viral video has started doing rounds on the internet where a gorgeous bride is spotted dancing her heart out for her wedding entrance.

Shot and posted by OPM shoots, the post has garnered huge applause and the keyboard warriors had a lot to say about the viral video.

The gorgeous bride was dressed to nines in a red avatar and adorned with glorious jewels. The moral brigade did not hold back as they lambasted the bride and criticized her actions by labelling them cheap.

The majority deemed her actions improper and felt that the stunt was merely done for cheap publicity.

Despite a global pandemic with coronavirus cases spiking every day, there's no stopping people from coming together to celebrate zealously.

Alizeh Shah sets internet on fire with killer ... 12:00 PM | 26 Jul, 2021

Pakistan glam star Alizeh Shah set the internet on fire with her killer dance moves in new videos. In the videos, ...

More From This Category
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic breaks the internet ...
03:15 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
Babar Ali's dance with daughter takes the ...
02:04 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
Adnan Siddiqui contracts coronavirus
12:32 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
Alizeh Shah sets internet on fire with killer ...
12:00 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
Tokyo Olympics: Pakistani weightlifter Talha ...
11:20 AM | 26 Jul, 2021
Video of Hareem Shah smoking sheesha breaks the ...
06:32 PM | 25 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani bride's super dancing entry goes viral (VIDEO)
03:37 PM | 26 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr