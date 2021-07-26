Pakistani bride's super dancing entry goes viral (VIDEO)

Weddings in Pakistan are all about lavish décor and scrumptious food. As the extravagance goes top-notch upwards, the matrimony business seems to be an elaborate display of festivities.

Spreading like wildfire, a viral video has started doing rounds on the internet where a gorgeous bride is spotted dancing her heart out for her wedding entrance.

Shot and posted by OPM shoots, the post has garnered huge applause and the keyboard warriors had a lot to say about the viral video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Osman Pervaiz Mughal ???? (@opmshoots)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Osman Pervaiz Mughal ???? (@opmshoots)

The gorgeous bride was dressed to nines in a red avatar and adorned with glorious jewels. The moral brigade did not hold back as they lambasted the bride and criticized her actions by labelling them cheap.

The majority deemed her actions improper and felt that the stunt was merely done for cheap publicity.

Despite a global pandemic with coronavirus cases spiking every day, there's no stopping people from coming together to celebrate zealously.